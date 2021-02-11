Feral swine may be an endangered species at Lake Havasu National Wildlife Refuge, and federal officials say that’s a good thing.
Agents from the U.S. Department of Agriculture took to the skies this week in culling operations aimed at the refuge’s diminishing feral swine population, and areas of the Refuge were closed from Feb. 9-11. Those operations ended Thursday as aerial snipers confirmed five dead feral hogs, including a sow and several piglets, according to Refuge Manager Rich Meyers. All five of the feral hogs were killed in the area of Castle Rock, west of Desert Hills.
“The areas these pigs occupy have suffered from rooting and damaged vegetation,” Meyers said Thursday. “Feral hogs will also eat endangered species at the Refuge, including rail species and Northern Mexican garter snakes. The refuge is home to six endangered species in all … if feral hogs can catch them, they will eat them.”
Meyers says this week’s operation at the refuge has been a success, despite a relatively low body count. When USDA agents began bi-annual culling operations at Lake Havasu National Wildlife Refuge in 2018, as many as 80 feral swine were killed in each campaign. According to previous statements by Meyers, lower body counts can be attributed to the success of prior operations. And already, Meyers says the refuge has seen benefits.
“It’s very noticeable how many problems the feral swine used to cause,” Meyers said. “There have been no pigs sighted in the area of Pintail Slough (near Topock Marsh) for years. It’s one of the most visited area of the refuge by hunters, and now there’s almost no damage there at all.”
All areas of the Lake Havasu National Wildlife Refuge were reopened to the public after culling operations ended Thursday morning.
“The USDA’s work has been top-notch,” Meyers said. “They do a great job and we’re fortunate to have them here.”
Feral swine are identified as pigs that have either escaped, or been released from human captivity. And according to the USDA, feral swine pose a threat to native wildlife through destruction of habitat and predation. But they also threaten human populations through possible contact with salmonella, E. coli and other transferrable diseases.
Feral swine culling operations are funded under a $20 million federal budget initiative created in 2018, specifically for the eradication of feral swine. According to 2020 USDA estimates, there are about six million feral swine distributed across 31 states. They are directly linked to the decline of 300 native plants and animals nationwide.
