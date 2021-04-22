The Havasu Landing ferry rescued a stranded boater Thursday morning near the Lake Havasu City shoreline.
According to ferry manager Dave Nye, the victim’s sailboat was struck by high wind at about 3 a.m. Thursday, causing the watercraft to capsize. When the Chemehuevi Indian Tribe’s “Dreamcatcher” ferry embarked from its port almost three hours later, the crew soon found and rescued the capsized boater.
“All of our captains have to go through fire drills, man-overboard drills … they’re trained for this sort of thing,” Nye said.
The ferry crew recovered the victim from the water, Nye said, and transported him safely to shore.
“He said he didn’t need medical attention,” Nye said. “We warmed him up, dressed him in some dry clothes, and he headed home.”
According to Nye, it was the fifth rescue performed by a Chemehuevi ferry crew in the ferry’s 20 years of operation – and according to previous statements by Ferry Administrator Denise Weddle, it is the third in the past four years.
The most recent rescue took place last March, when a boater went overboard on Lake Havasu. The boater was pulled onto the ferry with a Jacob’s ladder as crew members used a hook to shut off his vehicle’s engine. That boater also suffered no injuries, and was able to pilot his watercraft back to Windsor Beach after the incident took place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.