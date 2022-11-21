Swim Race Across Bridgewater Channel (1).JPG

Swimmers line up along the docks in front of The Heat Hotel as spectators gaze down from the London Bridge above.

 Jeremiah Martinez/Today's News-Herald

You may want to hold off on those Thanksgiving leftovers until after the lights are switched on.

This Friday at 6 p.m. Lake Havasu City residents and visitors from all over will take a step back from the dinner table and head down to the London Bridge and English Channel for the city’s annual holiday celebration kick off. Those who are brave—or crazy—enough will jump into the water to see who’s the quickest to swim across the channel to earn the honor of illuminating the English Village and kicking off the Festival of Lights.

