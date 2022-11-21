You may want to hold off on those Thanksgiving leftovers until after the lights are switched on.
This Friday at 6 p.m. Lake Havasu City residents and visitors from all over will take a step back from the dinner table and head down to the London Bridge and English Channel for the city’s annual holiday celebration kick off. Those who are brave—or crazy—enough will jump into the water to see who’s the quickest to swim across the channel to earn the honor of illuminating the English Village and kicking off the Festival of Lights.
Here is what you need to know about the 27th annual Swim Across the Bridgewater Channel.
According to Cal Sheehy, general manager of the London Bridge Resort which hosts the event, the channel swim has attracted over 70 swimmers in recent years and thousands of spectators.
While there are no restrictions on how many swimmers participated or how many spectators crowed into the village, Sheehy recommends arriving early for parking and to secure a good spot to watch all the action from. According to Sheehy the two main parking spots for the event are the English Village lot on Mesquite Avenue and the London Bridge Resort parking lot on McCulloch Boulevard just before the bridge.
Sign up for the event starts at 5 p.m., Sheehy says, outside of the Heat Hotel by the hotel’s boat docks. All participants have to sign a waiver and parents must accompany participants under 18 to sign their waiver.
2. Swimming in the Channel and Prizes
Those who dare swim in the November channel water will race one and another to the Dixie Belle’s docks. The first swimmer to make it across earns the honor of flipping the giant switch that turns on over 500,000 lights in the English village, but that is not all.
According to Sheehy, in addition to flipping the switch, the first place swimmer will also receive $250. The second place winner will receive $100 and the third place winner will get $50.
Now swimming in the Colorado River isn’t quite the same as taking the polar plunge in the Arctic, but the below 60 degree water can still be a shock to the system. According to Outdoor Swimmer Magazine, warming up with some light exercise before jumping into the water will help lessen the shock. And once you get out of the water Outdoor Swimmer recommends getting on some warm layers and getting a warm drink.
According to weather.com, Friday should be sunny with a high of 70 degrees.
Sheehy also says the local Sea Scout troop will be at the event to monitor the safety of the swimmers.
Once all the swimmers have crossed the Bridgewater channel, Sheehy says the top finishers will gather onto the stage under the bridge.
“We’ll introduce the swimmers then flip the switch and the festival will begin for the season,” Sheehy said.
In addition to the lights turning on, Sheehy says Mr. and Mrs. Claus will also be there to meet the children and hear their holiday wishes.
