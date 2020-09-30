For Lake Havasu City residents, October traditionally marks the return of major community events to welcome the region’s seasonal visitors. Some of those events have already been canceled, while others will be returning with a few changes.
With farmer’s markets, fall fairs, sporting events and drive-in movies, organizers and nonprofits are taking advantage of a growing interest in events and cooler weather.
“It’s great to see events starting to come back,” said GoLakeHavasu President Terence Concannon. “It’s good to see some kind of normalcy, to know that some of these events have started to come back. Our organization is confident, and the IJSBA and UTV tournament’s regulations this year exceed federal and local guidelines.”
According to Assistant to the Lake Havasu City Manager Anthony Kozlowski, event organizers confident enough to make plans for the fall season have each submitted coronavirus mitigation strategies with the city while planning their events. Although some organizers disagree as to the severity of the crisis, each has taken steps to keep visitors safe.
“As we continue to evaluate each event on a case-by-case basis, we’re in the process of slowly determining viable options for events as we move forward, provided they keep the community and all people participating in those events safe,” Kozlowski said.
Among the first major events planned for this month will be the Havasu Fall Craft and Vendor Show, scheduled to begin Oct. 3 at Springberg McAndrew Park. According to organizer Frank Wills, the event has seen a surge in interest from vendors as well as Havasu residents.
“We’re going to be packed,” Wills said. “There’s been huge enthusiasm for the event. The city is tired of the coronavirus. Everyone’s tired of it. The event will be outside, with aisles 20 feet apart – there’s going to be a lot of spacing.”
Wills says he doesn’t feel personally threatened by the crisis, but he intends to abide by the city’s mandates to keep the public safe. The event will feature vendors, raffles and more than 200 pumpkins for sale, with the goal of raising funds for the Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation.
“The (Lake Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair) and Relics and Rods have already been canceled,” Wills said. “I’m hoping events will get back to normal. People are trying to have safe, good events in Havasu, and I hope everything works out.”
Also taking place this month will be the 2020 UTV World Championship, arriving in Havasu for its first year on Oct. 7, at Standard Wash. The Red Start Pilots Association’s 2020 Desert Thunder air show will follow on Oct. 15 at Lake Havasu Municipal Airport, and the Chamber Foundation for Education and Leadership’s Halloween Drive-In Movie Fundraiser is scheduled Oct. 29 at the SARA Park Rodeo Grounds.
