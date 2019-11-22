Thanks to a little reorganization, the average cost of defending felony cases in Mohave County has remained stable despite a growing number of such cases received by the county’s public defenders.
According to records received by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday, agencies including the Public Defender’s Office, Legal Defender’s Office and Indigent Defense Services spent a total of $2.57 million defending 2,840 felony cases this fiscal year. In 2018, the agencies spent $2.58 million defending 3,122 felony cases. It was an average of $905 spent per felony case this year, compared to $826 per felony case in 2018.
This year, the average cost for county agencies to defend felony cases increased by about $80 over 2018 figures, but Indigent Defense Services Director Blake Schritter says there’s been an overall cost-savings. Meanwhile, Mohave County has spent more on child dependency cases this fiscal year than in 2018. This year, the county spent an average of $975 per child dependency case, compared to $720 per dependency case in 2018.
“The Indigent Defense System in Mohave County has faced unique challenges including massive staff vacancies and overflow, multiple murder cases and a considerable increase in juvenile dependency filings over the past several years,” Schritter wrote in his report. “However, a coordinated effort between defense offices in addition to a strategic assignment philosophy has enabled Mohave County to maintain efficacy in the utilization of our limited resources.”
According to Schritter, there are a limited number of cases that public and indigent defenders can take before the county contracts those services to private attorneys – a practice that Schritter says can cost more tax dollars than if such defense were handled by county agencies. Earlier this year, the county’s answer to this was to contract legal services to all adults involved in child dependency cases, while allowing county public defenders to focus their resources on more expensive felony cases.
“Fewer felony cases are being sent to contracted attorneys now,” Schritter said in a Thursday interview. “Historically, there’s been a lot of felony case-overflow in Mohave County. (The current strategy) is working so far, and the judges haven’t indicated there are any issues. It’s really softening the (financial) blow for indigent defense services. Overall, it will be a cost savings.”
