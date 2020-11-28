Lake Havasu City’s tourism economy has for decades been as predictable – and successful – as the turning seasons. Despite a boom during the summer boating season, however, a decline in the city’s winter visitors has left real estate and tourism officials guessing as to what the future has in store.
Declines in Havasu’s winter visitorship have followed a relatively strong summer boating season, when restrictions throughout California and other western states prompted outdoor recreationists to visit the Havasu region for fun – under the auspices of safe social distancing – in the outdoor sun during the pandemic.
GoLakeHavasu President Terence Concannon says that the lack of Canadian visitors to Havasu this year could negatively impact Havasu’s winter economy, but their absence could still be filled by visitors from elsewhere in the U.S.
“Interest in Havasu has increased (throughout the U.S.) during the pandemic as an alternative to traveling long-haul or internationally,” said GoLakeHavasu President Terence Concannon this week. “If we see an increase in visitors from any region, it will be from the Pacific Northwest, where (coronavirus) restrictions are higher.”
According to Concannon, however, this year’s tourism economy has been so removed from previous years that it’s difficult to make a firm prediction.
Although fewer winter visitors appear to be returning, interest in Havasu remains high among online audiences, according to local tourism officials.
According to Nov. 18 report from GoLakeHavasu, the city received 52,900 new engagements on Facebook, for an 11% increase among web viewers. The city received a 47% increase in Instagram followers since last year, and GoLakeHavasu.com has received 10% more page views, year-to-date, over 2019.
“The pandemic has shut down the majority of our events, including a major attractor like the Havasu Balloon Festival,” Concannon said. “We have visitors who plan their whole year around these events, and businesses that rely on the revenue these events bring. This has had a major impact.”
According to Realtor Patti Mentch, of Integrity Arizona Real Estate, that impact could be felt at the pandemic’s outset.
“We started to see the impacts of the coronavirus around March,” Mentch said. “That’s when we started getting a lot of calls from our existing guests, who were afraid of what might happen later this year.”
According to Mentch, returning visitors began to inform Realtors that they would not be returning to Havasu this fall or winter seasons.
“We usually have a lot of people booking return visits before the summer boating season even begins,” Mentch said. “But a lot of them held off, to wait and see what would happen. August, September and October is usually when we’ll see people calling … but with restrictions Canadians aren’t able to come this year due to restrictions in their own country.”
As coronavirus cases began to rise in March, many of the city’s Canadian residents were urged to leave Havasu earlier than usual this year by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. As of this week, nonessential travel remained restricted between the U.S. and Canada, following a recent nationwide surge in coronavirus cases.
Winter residents from Alberta and British Columbia alone have long been among the city’s biggest tourism markets, according to GoLakeHavasu records, with Albertans comprising about 6.2% of the city’s annual visitors as of 2016, and Canada as a whole providing about 20% of all of Havasu’s international visitors.
“As of Nov. 17, (Integrity Arizona Real Estate) had 82 properties on the market,” Mentch said. “At this time of year we would usually have none on the market. We’ve also been seeing a lot of investment properties as well – people who are either buying homes specifically to rent as vacation properties or people who are living in them for half of the year, and renting them out for the other half of the year.”
According to Mentch, it may not be until February before Havasu real estate officials will have a better idea of what impact the declining number of seasonal Havasu visitors have had on the market.
“The coronavirus will be the driving force next year,” Mentch said. “It’s something people are still calling to ask about. We try to inform them as much as we can, and direct them to the Mohave County Health Department for more information. We’re doing whatever we can to help guests stay safe, and we’re asking that they do whatever they can to stay safe.”
(1) comment
Just think, if Typhoid Donnie had been proactive in dealing with COVID instead of lying about it that has, so far, resulted in the deaths of more than 264,000 American men, women and children. Unlike Americans our Canadian neighbors are smart enough to avoid all of these gene-pool-cleansing events favored by Typhoid Donnie's Moron Brigade.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.