Another candidate has signaled their intention to run for a seat on the Lake Havasu City Council on Monday, adding to a quickly expanding field of potential candidates who have pulled papers during the first few days since candidate packets were made available.
Jennifer Cleveland is the latest Lake Havasu City resident to pull papers, which is the first step toward getting on the election ballot. There will be three City Council seats up for election in 2020. As of Tuesday, a total of nine people had picked up a candidate packets in a little over a week.
Cleveland said she grew up in Havasu and spent the last 15 years working at Cal State Long Beach University as the Supervisor of Student Financial Services. She said family brought her back to Lake Havasu City and she wants to get involved.
“The higher-ed environment got me more involved in community and government efforts,” Cleveland said. “So I came back home and I intend to stay involved.”
Cleveland said as a councilmember she would work to promote and maintain a family atmosphere and family values throughout the city.
“I respect that Havasu is a small community,” she said. It is a tight knit community and that is what I think it needs to stay as.”
Vice Mayor David Lane and Councilmember Gordon Groat have both pulled papers and said they intend to seek re-election, but Councilmember Donna McCoy said she will be stepping aside after her current term. Michael Bonney, Nancy Campbell, David Jaramillo, Cameron Moses, Rudy Vargas and Robert Hopkins have also pulled papers for a potential run.
Candidate packets contain information, forms, documents and petitions necessary to officially run for City Council in the Aug. 4 primary election, but pulling papers does not ensure that a prospective candidate will be on the ballot. The packets must be completed and turned in to the City Clerk’s Office between March 9 and April 6, which includes a requirement for petitions with between 645 and 1,289 signatures.
Anyone interested in running for City Council can pick up a candidate packet directly from the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall during regular office hours.
For more information on running for City Council contact the City Clerk’s Office at 928-453-4142.
