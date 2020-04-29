The traditional graduation ceremony in years past — pre-pandemic — was guaranteed to pack the football field and grandstands at Lake Havasu High School. But this year, Class of 2020 graduates are crossing the quiet stadium alone, one by one, as the school pieces together a virtual graduation.
The decision to do a virtual graduation was made by school officials to protect staff, students and the community during the coronavirus pandemic, as social distancing and other health precautions can not be followed in a traditional physical graduation ceremony.
Each student will be filmed crossing the stage to receive their diploma and have their photo taken. Filming began Wednesday and will continue Thursday and Friday. After all of the walks have been completed, a video of pre-recorded speeches and all graduation footage will be released when the Class of 2020’s official graduation ceremony would have been — May 21 at 7:30 p.m.
