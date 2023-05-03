A Lake Havasu City man accused of sexual conduct with a minor is now expected to stand trial next month, following a final management conference that took place Monday in Mohave Superior Court.
Neal D. Ferrara, 24, was arrested Oct. 21, 2021, after Lake Havasu City Police investigators received reports that he had engaged in a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old victim. Ferrara is accused of an incident that allegedly took place earlier that month, at a Dover Avenue address.
