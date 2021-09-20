The 75th Mohave County began this weekend, marking the end of the Mohave County Fair Association’s stewardship over the event. But according to county officials, there were immediate safety hazards that needed to be quickly addressed before the event could take place.
Fair Association Chairman Jerry McGuire appeared before the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday to express his gratitude for the county’s support in hosting the event.
“We possibly just finished the largest county fair yet,” McGuire said. “I make this claim based on attendance, the economic impact for Mohave County and the fair’s quality of life enhancement for our county. We owe you all a big thank you for your help and support in having this event.”
According to Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management Supervisor Byron Steward, however, the fairgrounds’ electrical systems required immediate attention in the weeks before the event was held – and many other issues may still need to be fixed either before, or after the county reclaims ownership over the fairgrounds at the end of this year.
The Fair Association has managed the facility since 1987, under a lease from Mohave County. Within the past five years, complaints arose of safety hazards at the fairgrounds and accusations of possible mismanagement of the facility. The Board of Supervisors voted earlier this month to allow the Fair Association to continue holding events at the facility until Dec. 31, after which the county would again assume control of the property.
“There are safety problems that will need to be addressed,” Steward told the board. “Although the Fair Association was able to fix many of the immediate-priority hazards at the property, there were a lot of high-to-medium-priority items that were not addressed.”
Steward says he and county staff members ventured to the facility in the weeks prior to the fair, and identified electrical issues that would need to be fixed before the event began.
“We got an electrical contractor out there, and decided to address the immediate safety hazards,” Steward said. “There were lighting issues in the exhibition hall, electrical hazards in the livestock area and the arena. There were bare wires, a conduit was broken, conductors were broken and there were a lot of switches that needed to be replaced. Some of the individuals working out there received a few shocks while trying to fix this stuff.”
Steward says that county staff and a professional electrician were able to finish urgent repairs before the fair started, but the county paid $10,690 for a contractor to address those concerns.
“A lot of those systems were installed 30 or 40 years ago, or even longer,” Steward said. “A lot of it is no longer up to code. A lot of wiring inside the livestock sheds probably doesn’t even have a conduit – it’s probably bare wire. For time purposes, and to limit expenditure to the county, we only addressed the issues that were an immediate, known hazard.”
Steward says there may be much more work to be done, after the county takes possession over the property.
“The Fair Association was stretched thin with managing the fair, and they did a really good job of managing the fair … but we felt we had to step in with those safety issues.”
According to Mohave County Manager Sam Elters, those concerns came to light too soon before the fair to bring them to the Board of Supervisors’ attention. He approved the $10,690 expense, with the understanding that the Fair Association may ultimately reimburse the county for it.
Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson expressed concern Monday as to the use of county resources at the fairgrounds, which will until the end of this year remain under lease to the Fair Association.
“The County Manager has said Mohave County is down 100 employees,” Johnson said. “Now we’re sending our own staff to help with this facility … this is a unique situation. I don’t think it’s our business to go in and fix things up for them, or tell them how to run the facility. We need to be more careful in the future – doing this without the board’s authorization could get us in trouble.”
Steward, however, said it was simply a matter of time before future expenses came due at the fairgrounds.
“We pay for repairs now, or we pay for them after the county takes over,” Steward said. “The county will absorb the cost either way.”
