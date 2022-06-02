The last of eight suspects in an alleged Lake Havasu City cocaine-trafficking conspiracy accept a plea agreement with Mohave County prosecutors at a possible hearing next month.
Last week, attorneys for 38-year-old Phoenix resident Alonso Mendoza filed to vacate Mendoza’s July 6 trial date, in favor of a change of plea hearing for the defendant. Mendoza, who remained free from custody on $100,000 bond as of Thursday, was awaiting trial on charges of conspiracy to sell narcotics and possession of narcotics for sale.
Should Mendoza choose not to plead guilty at his upcoming hearing, he will be the only member of the alleged conspiracy to stand trial, after charges were dismissed earlier this year against four other defendants in the case. Two of Mendoza’s alleged co-conspirators accepted plea agreements with prosecutors last year in the case.
Investigation in the case began in August 2019, involving multiple law enforcement agencies. According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, Mendoza arranged the sale of cocaine in Havasu through his former co-defendants.
One of those co-defendants, 30-year-old Havasu resident Christian Nava, was arrested in February 2020 after police reportedly found him to be in possession of about one pound of cocaine during a traffic stop. Investigators allegedly examined Nava’s text message history, which the department said may have contained more than 200 messages between Nava and Mendoza which detailed the sale of narcotics throughout Havasu.
According to police, Mendoza directed Nava to deliver quantities of cocaine throughout Havasu. Mendoza’s brother, Havasu resident Fernando Mendoza, 35, was also implicated by police in the investigation. Havasu residents Nicanor Corona, 38, and Julio Cabrera-Leon, 36, Michael Brewer, 36, and Mario Delgado, 34, also played an alleged role in the conspiracy.
Alonso Mendoza was arrested March 11, 2021, after police learned that he would be traveling to Havasu from Phoenix. According to investigators, Mendoza traveled from the Phoenix area with the intent of personally transporting cocaine for sale in Havasu, accompanied by girlfriend Yohanna Altamiranno, 35. Officers intercepted Mendoza, while search warrants were executed at Mendoza’s Phoenix residence, as well as Mendoza’s storage locker in Havasu.
Police say a search of Mendoza’s storage locker yielded more than a half-pound of cocaine. Mendoza’s mobile phone was allegedly found at his home in Phoenix, which reportedly contained text messages detailing a shipment of cocaine to Havasu for which Delgado would accept payment.
Brewer and Delgado accepted plea agreements with prosecutors in December and January, under which they admitted to felony counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were sentenced to one year of supervised probation.
Charges were dismissed in early February against Fernando Mendoza, Corona, Cabrera-Leon and Altamiranno, when prosecutors in the case cited a lack of evidence to conclusively prove their possible roles in the conspiracy.
All charges were dismissed against Nava in September, after Nava was killed in a Texas motorcycle accident while awaiting trial.
Alonso Mendoza’s change-of-plea hearing could potentially be scheduled as early as July 1 in Mohave Superior Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.