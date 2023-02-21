After years of planning, designing, constructing and building, the final four pickleball courts at Dick Samp Memorial Park are open to the public.
During the dedication ceremony that took place on Tuesday morning, crowds of pickleball players and supporters gathered for the unveiling of the new courts. With the courts being dedicated as the Mike Delaney Pickleball Complex, the public learned of Delaney’s generous donations that funded the completion of the outdoor courts.
In July of last year, the former board member of the Lake Havasu City Pickleball Association donated $372,000 to go towards the finalization of the pickleball complex that was officially opened on Tuesday. Between other sponsors and donations collected through the association, construction for the final four courts began later in the year.
“The biggest reward of doing this is the people having fun, getting exercise, meeting all sorts of new friends,” Delaney said. “It’s just a great sport.”
Several Lake Havasu City Council members were present at the ceremony including Cameron Moses, Nancy Campbell and David Lane. Lake Havasu City Police Chief Troy Stirling and Parks and Recreation Director Mike Keane also made appearances. Mayor Cal Sheehy gave an introduction for Delaney making Feb. 21 Lake Havasu City Pickleball Sports Day in honor of his support and financial contributions for the pickleball courts.
After the name of the complex was revealed, Delaney was invited to hit the first ball on the brand-new courts with Pickleball Association President Janie Morris as his playing partner. The two paired up against association members Doug Carr and David Rossing with a vibrant crowd cheering them on.
The Mike Delaney Pickleball Complex is open to all pickleball players free of charge. For more information, visit the association’s website at www.lakehavasupickleball.com.
