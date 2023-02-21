After years of planning, designing, constructing and building, the final four pickleball courts at Dick Samp Memorial Park are open to the public.

During the dedication ceremony that took place on Tuesday morning, crowds of pickleball players and supporters gathered for the unveiling of the new courts. With the courts being dedicated as the Mike Delaney Pickleball Complex, the public learned of Delaney’s generous donations that funded the completion of the outdoor courts.

