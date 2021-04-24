Mohave Community College will hold the last of three budget information sessions via Zoon on Monday, April 26 from noon to 1 p.m., the college announced in a news release.
MCC Chief Finance Officer Sonni Marbury will provide a presentation on the college budget process, and answer questions about the college finances.
College President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein is encouraging community members in the MCC District to take part in these public sessions.
“The college is here to benefit our local students and communities, and we provide many great services,” Klippenstein said. “We want our community members and employees to have the opportunity to learn about the college budgeting process, which is really the engine that ensures the community college can continue to provide such great community services.”
You can access the information session at https://mohave.zoom.us/j/93477014996. If you have questions, contact Marbury at SMarbury@Mohave.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.