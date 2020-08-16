The Lake Havasu City Council will have a couple new faces when Nancy Campbell and Cameron Moses are expected to be seated along with incumbent David Lane at the second council meeting in November.
Both Campbell and Moses are planning to hit the ground running once joining the City Council and they promise to do keep doing their homework to make that happen.
Moses said his plans for the next couple months haven’t changed too much, even after avoiding a General Election runoff by garnering a majority during the primary.
“I’m almost just going to keep doing what I have been doing – just meeting with a bunch of groups, talking with the City Manager, talking with our mayor and the rest of the city council,” Moses said. “I’m just going to be staying up to date so that in that second meeting in November when I do finally get to take my seat I can hit the ground running and I’ll know what is going on. It’s basically the same thing that I have been doing for the last year and a half – attending every meeting I can and seeing where I can help.”
Campbell said she plans to take a quick breather, taking a vacation she has been postponing next week and she is expecting her sixth grandchild sometime in late September.
“Then I am back to work learning everything I can about the city, the budget, planning and zoning, the Partnership for Economic Development, and all of it,” Campbell said. “I still have a whole lot to learn. I’m excited to get moving and like I’ve said from day one, I hope to get to work the first day in office.”
Once seated, the newly-elected councilmembers expect to be faced with big decisions in the months and years ahead.
“Let’s keep the city moving forward in a positive manner and finish the projects we have already started,” Lane said. “The next four years are going to be very difficult fiscally because of the pandemic that the world is going through right now. So what does the future hold? We don’t know. Nobody has a crystal ball. So we have to continue to be conservative and do what is right for the people of Lake Havasu. The projects we have already discussed are important to me and we will try to keep those projects moving forward, but the most important is to come out of what is happening now whole and to try to help save as many businesses and residents as we can.”
Campbell said one of her top priorities once seated on the council will be to go over the city’s finances.
“It seems like we are spending a lot of money and it doesn’t seem like we have put the brakes on anything that I see yet – but I’ll soon get all that information once I’m in office,” she said.
Campbell has also talked about streamlining the municipal courts record system before moving forward with a new courthouse, but said she supported how the city handled the decision to purchase Havasu Fitness at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
“I hope to be highly involved in the court system and seeing what I can do to make sure the citizens of this community are getting the best treatment they possibly can,” she said. “The timing was terrible to get that courthouse when we did, but the way they handled it with the CARES money and all is a very, very positive addition to our campus up there.”
Campbell said the situation has changed a lot since she originally kicked off her campaign prior to the coronavirus pandemic, but one of her top early campaign priorities to bring more workforce housing to Havasu is still firmly on her radar.
“That is still very important to me and I am still working with developers and learning about the opportunity zones within Lake Havasu City itself,” Campbell said. “That is such important information that has been put on the backburner since 2017, and I think we have lost a lot of opportunities there. So I’ve been moving forward with that, but it is just a whole different world that we are living in.”
Housing costs have also been a major priority for Moses throughout the campaign.
“One of my big things has always been the cost of living. We have seen a dramatic increase so I would really like to tackle that,” Moses said of his initial priorities. “But that is not something that is going to be fixed overnight. That is going to be a lot of hard work with reaching out to developers, bringing people together and building relationships to accomplish some of these goals. There is basically a housing shortage so we need to figure out a way to get some high-density developments going. I know there are a couple key places where people have some ideas and there is some interest there. We just need to foster that within the city and work with developers.”
The initial results on election night held true in the race for Lake Havasu City Council when Mohave County released the final tally on Thursday.
The City Council still needs to meet to canvass the results and officially declare the winners but the final tally from the county confirm Nancy Campbell, Cameron Moses, and David Lane are all on track to be seated on the next City Council after grabbing a majority of the vote to avoid a runoff in the General Election. City Clerk Kelly Williams said the council will hold a special meeting to declare and adopt the official results on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Lane has said that this, his second term on the City Council, will be his last.
“I believe in term limits,” Lane said. “I’ve said from the very beginning that I would run for two terms and then it is time to move out of the way and let somebody new take over. That is what my plans are.”
Lane said once his second term on council ends, that will also likely be the end of his political career.
“I think I will probably hang it up after this,” he said. “I have no desire to be a politician. I’m a policeman that got elected to office. I felt that being elected to the local city council I could help the city that I enjoy thrive. I have no desire to move on to the county level or the state level.”
The 33,351 votes cast for Lake Havasu City Council are roughly 3,000 more than in the 2018 primary. The threshold for a majority of votes, which is calculated based on the total number of votes cast, is 5,559. A majority is needed in order for a candidate to be declared the winner during the primary election.
Campbell led all candidates finishing with 8,398 votes – 25 percent.
“I just want to thank everybody who supported me… all the donations I received, all the votes, and all the campaign help,” Campbell said. “It is an outpouring of support that I never expected. I’m still kind of in shock a little bit now that it is done and over with, but I’m excited to move forward. I can’t wait.”
Moses ended up with 6,399 votes, good for 19 percent of the total.
“It is truly an amazing experience and it is kind of hard to explain to somebody who hasn’t been through this process,” Moses said. “It is very humbling, there are highs, there are lows, but as a team we just kind of stuck to it and kept trucking along. Now that I’ve gotten a seat on the council I’m just extremely honored and so grateful to so many people – especially the residents of Lake Havasu.”
Vice Mayor David Lane grabbed the third seat with 6,085 votes – 18 percent.
“I am thankful for the support that the citizens of Lake Havasu have given me over the last four years, and I look forward to working with everyone over the next four years to get the work done that the people want done,” Lane said.
