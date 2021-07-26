After weeks of waiting for rain, the monsoon season finally delivered a downpour in Lake Havasu City. An afternoon storm deluged the city for about 20 minutes Sunday, causing washes to run and low areas to fill with water. The storm prompted people along South Palo Verde Boulevard to gather outside their homes to watch the rain, some of them in swimsuits and most using their phones to record the rare weather event. One man standing with a young child on South Palo Verde Boulevard was observed holding a fishing pole with his line out to the street.
At least one motorist was caught off guard as his truck parked along Queens Way at London Bridge Resort was surrounded by water nearly up to its windows. A child was reportedly trapped inside, resulting in the dispatch of several fire engines and police officers. According to Havasu Scanner Feed, the occupants were rescued from the truck around 4:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service says it recorded about .01 inches of rain just before 5 p.m. Sunday.
The Weather Service says more storms are possible this week, with the greatest chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms predicted for before 8 a.m. Monday. The chance of rain is 30 percent, the Weather Service says. Otherwise temperatures for Monday are expected to reach a high of 102, with light winds. Additional rain is possible Thursday through Sunday.
