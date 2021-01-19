Lake Havasu City first rainfall of 2021 falls Tuesday afternoon over the intersection of Mesquite Boulevard and Lake Havasu Avenue. According to the National Weather Service, Havasu received about 0.04 inches of rain Tuesday, and more showers could be expected in the region until Saturday.
Finally, rain in Havasu!
- Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald
