The Lake Havasu City Council spent the day with city staff on Thursday at the annual council planning session where a wide array of topics were up for discussion. The council got an early look at Havasu’s financial outlook and forecast for the next five years, discussed code enforcement in the city, reassigned councilmembers to various committees, and heard from every city department about its accomplishments over the past year, its goals for 2022, and the biggest challenges that each department faces moving forward.
Financial outlook
Lake Havasu City’s general fund looks to be in pretty good shape, but five year projections for the Highway Users Revenue Fund, the Water Fund and the Wastewater Fund presented on Thursday were considerably less rosy.
Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen told the council that all of the numbers are still preliminary, and promised that they will change somewhat between now and the council’s budget planning sessions scheduled for April and May. But as of Thursday, Olsen said the general fund appears to be in pretty good shape.
Olsen said the current projections expect a 2% increase in revenue for the general fund each year but a 3% increase in expenditures. Although costs are projected to rise a little more quickly than expenditures, the city is projecting a $42.3 million balance in the general fund heading into Fiscal Year 2022-23, which starts in July. The forecast shows that balance continuing to increase each year by between $3 million and $4 million each year, reaching $53 million by the start of FY25-26. But Olsen also noted that expenditure projections assume the status quo in terms of funding for each department, and additional staffing or replacing aging equipment would increase the expenditures.
But while the general fund is projected to increase, the forecast for the Highway User Revenue Fund, Water, and Wastewater expect those balances to dwindle over the next five years.
HURF, which pays for road maintenance and repairs in the city, is expected to have about $8 million at the start of FY2022-23 which is projected to drop by about $2 million each year to about $2.3 million in the fund heading into FY25-26 and just $600,000 by the end of the five year forecast. The water fund is expected to have $54.4 million available at the start of FY22-23 but is currently projected to operate at a deficit between $7.5 million and $11.3 million over the next four years, dwindling to $16.4 million by the end of FY25-26. The Wastewater fund is expected to enter FY22-23 with $20.8 million available before operating at between a $2.5 million and $8.3 million deficit, and is currently projected to be $1.8 million in the red by the end of FY25-26.
Code enforcement
The council heard from staff about the code enforcement operations within Lake Havasu City, which currently consists of a single employee – Denise Able.
Planning Division Manager Luke Morris told the council that in 2019 Havasu received a total of 685 complaints about code enforcement issues – which he said was a manageable number for Able. But the number of code enforcement complaints have increased quickly in the last two years with 752 in 2020, and 795 this year.
Morris recommended hiring more code enforcement staff in order to keep up with the increasing workload. He also recommended that the city consider reviewing the development code. He said the code currently contains a fair amount of dated language left over from the 1960s and ‘70s. City Manager Jess Knudson also noted that parts of the code do not match current practices within the city. He said those issues should be reviewed and the council could either change the way the code is written, or change the current practices to comply with the code as written.
After some discussion, councilmembers directed staff to include extra code enforcement staff in budget preparations this spring, and to take another look at the code to see what revisions may be needed.
Staffing
Staffing levels were a concern mentioned by nearly every department within the city during the planning session Thursday. Although several departments like police, code enforcement, and the municipal court did tell councilmembers that they would like to have some more positions authorized in next year’s budget – the larger concern shared throughout the organization was hiring for positions that are already available.
Knudson told councilmembers that Havasu currently has about 50 job openings within the organization – which is more than 10% of all of the positions citywide that have been authorized by the council. Knudson, and multiple department heads, told councilmembers that all too often prospective employees are forced to turn down jobs in Havasu due to difficulty finding housing. Human Resources Director Bobbie Kimelton told the council that coming up with creative solutions for recruiting and hiring employees and addressing these staff shortages citywide is one of her department’s biggest goals and largest challenges in the years ahead.
Kimelton also told the council that covid-19 has further compounded staff shortages, particularly as numbers throughout the state have surged over the past month. Kimelton said the city has averaged 53 employees per week missing work for health reasons over the past month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.