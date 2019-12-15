Take a good look at the six elves pictured nearby – each is worth a prize. All will be hidden in plain sight in Lake Havasu City this week, waiting for six lucky people to find them.
Even better, the six finders’ names will be entered into a drawing for a cash prize.
“We’ll hide the elves in public places,” said Angie Foltz. She’s the community relations director for Prestige Assisted Living and helped hatch the plan for the company’s scavenger hunt. It is hoped that families and small groups will use the hunt as an entertaining excuse to be out and about in Havasu.
Foltz will hide two elves a day on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Pictures of the elves in their hiding places will appear on Prestige’s two Facebook pages.
“In the grand prize drawing, the winner gets $100 cash,” said Stephanie Rohn, Prestige’s executive director. “We’re still working on the prize packages for each elf. The prizes will be tickets or admission fees to Havasu events such as plays, theater tickets and other local experiences.”
The six elves each will have a card with instructions on how to retrieve the prize.
For details, call 928-680-1818.
MCC earns financial efficiency award
Mohave Community College’s Business Office recently won the BankMobile ACE Award.
A news release from the college noted that the Bursar’s Office has received the Achieve Campus Efficiency award for three consecutive years.
Connie Shelley, MCC director of accounts receivable, said, “There are daily, weekly, and monthly processes we complete in order to achieve this status.”
The award recognizes offices that distributed more than 90% of all refunds during the period of Jan. 1 through Nov. 1, 2019. They also recognize that more than 40% of all students, regardless of financial aid eligibility, completed the refund selection process.
In aggregate, institutions that partner with BankMobile have the highest electronic disbursement rates in higher education – 86.5% out of 6.9 million disbursements processed by BankMobile during this time were delivered electronically by direct deposit into the account of the students’ choosing.
Submit your business news items to Pam Ashley at pashley@havasunews.com or call 928-453-4237, ext. 230.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.