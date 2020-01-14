Mohave Community College is hosting a budget information session for the public in Lake Havasu City on Jan. 21. MCC Chief Finance Officer Sonni Marbury will go over the “ins and outs” of the college budget process.
The meeting is 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Room 204 at the Havasu campus, 1977 W. Acoma Blvd.
MCC Chief Finance Officer Sonni Marbury will go over the “ins and outs” of the college budget process.
College President Stacy Klippenstein encourages community members in the MCC District to attend the Jan. 21 session to get their questions answered.
“The college is here for the benefit of our local students and communities,” said Klippenstein. “This is a perfect opportunity for people to gain some insight into the budgeting process, which is really the engine that ensures the community college can continue to provide… services.”
On Jan. 21, a student, faculty and employee session is set for 4 to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.