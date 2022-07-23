This week a plane sank to the bottom of Lake Havasu, but that was all part of the plan.
On Wednesday morning the local Bureau of Land Management submerged a retired A6 Intruder by the Site Six fishing docks, with the assistance of local divers and crane operators. The purpose of sinking the old Vietnam era twinjet plane is to create a fish habitat which benefits not just local aquatic life but local fishermen and divers as well.
Cristina Sanders, a fisheries biologist for the BLM, was the employee who oversaw the operation. Sanders says the project started about six months ago when she got a call from a Navy biologist who had a wild sounding idea.
“He asked me if I had an open mind,” Sanders laughed. “He said ‘we have this old and decrepit A6 that we have been trying to get rid of for a long time and we think it would be cool to use it for something positive rather than sending it off to a junkyard.”
Sanders says she first gauged the interest of the local diving community (who were ecstatic about the idea) before accepting the offer.
The A6 Intruder, according to Navy History and Heritage Command, is a 26,746 pound all weather attack bomber whose main purpose was the suppression of surface-to-air missiles. The Intruder, used by the Navy and Marine Corps, first entered the service Feb. 1963 and was eventually phased out in the 1990s.
According to Sanders, while submerging an A6 is a new thing in Lake Havasu City, it has happened before in other parts of the country. Off the coast of St. Augustine, Florida is the Intruder Aircraft Reef, an artificial reef made up of over 40 planes submerged by the Navy.
However, before submerging the plane into a river that crosses seven states, Sanders said the BLM had to complete the National Environmental Policy Act process to check for environmental impact.
Sanders says the plane was prepped by a volunteer squad of marines from Camp Pendleton, who spent a week and half in the hot sun stripping the electronics and paint off the plane.
“The entire jet went through the decontaminants process to make sure anything that was potentially residual left in the lines was flushed out before it was put in the water,” Sanders said.
Sanders says there are 42 approved coves throughout Lake Havasu that the BLM and Lake Havasu Fisheries Improvement Program can place habitats. When choosing where to place the A6, Sanders said she spoke with local divers and fishermen to find the best spot for everyone involved.
“Pretty much we wanted to get the most bang for our buck,” Sanders said.
They landed on the Site Six fishing docks, Sanders says, because it is one of the few places in Lake Havasu that people can walk up and fish or dive without a boat.
Having the A6 submerged by the docks will encourage sporting fish like Bass to gather there, Sanders says. As it turns out, fish are very much like people with a type A personality—they crave structure.
“They like that structure, they like to feel safe and they like to have that protection,” Sanders said. “…If you buy a fish from the pet store you don’t just put them in an empty aquarium with nothing, you try to make some cool little hiding spots.”
While the body of the A6 is underwater, Sanders says the wings are still in BLM storage. Local divers are planning on reattaching the wings (which span 53 feet) when the weather cools down Sanders said.
Currently the Lake Havasu Fisheries Improvement Program doesn’t have any more plans to submerge anything as extravagant as a military plane, Sanders says. But the group is currently evaluating the 42 approved coves to see which habitats need to be replaced.
