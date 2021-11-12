Want to learn more about Elley Ringo and her work? You can read the full story in the next issue of our magazine, "Havasu: Arizona's Coastal Life," publishing in December.
Rockhounding has always been one of Elley Ringo’s favorite things to do. Her love grew from hunting agates with her dad to becoming a full-time geologist who lives in Bagdad, Arizona and Lake Havasu City — the perfect area for exploring abandoned mines and sharing her passion with the world on social media.
And that social media presence recently caught the attention of television producers on the hunt for gold seekers.
Ringo, 38, graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in geology. For the past five years, she’s lived in Bagdad, Arizona. She’s also lived part time in Lake Havasu City for two and a half years. She owns two rental properties in Havasu, so when they aren’t rented, she spends time here.
Ringo often takes people on trips to her favorite rockhounding spots, but you don’t have to embark into the wilderness to learn about geology from Ringo. She shares her passion for rocks and minerals on just about every social media platform at the handle @ElleyKnowsRocks. She can also be found at ElleyKnowsRocks.com.
Her TikTok account has the largest following, with 328.1 thousand followers and 7.1 million likes on all of her videos combined. She also boasts nearly 3,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 3,500 followers on Instagram.
“I try to upload a video every week on Youtube on Wednesday at 10 a.m.,” Ringo said. “I upload to TikTok once or twice every single day, and I’m always doing stuff on all my other social medias as well. It’s been challenging. I just put up a Patreon, too. I just want to show people the nitty gritty of what it takes for me to actually do what I do. I think that’s the hard part, that people see all the fluff, and all the stuff that you produce, but they don’t know how it happens.”
But that hard work seems to be paying off. Thanks to her online presence, she recently got the opportunity of a lifetime.
“I was at a gold show in Phoenix, and I had a booth there and I was selling minerals,” Ringo said. “I ran into Casey Morgan, and Casey Morgan is on the Discovery Channel’s ‘Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine.’”
She was so excited, snapping a fan photo with him and eagerly stating she applied to be on his show. It turns out Ringo was already on Morgan’s radar, and he put her in touch with people who thought she was a perfect fit for a new project.
“I went over to Greenland this year, and I filmed a full 12-part series on finding gold in Greenland for the Weather Channel,” Ringo said.
The show is called “Frozen Gold,” and it premieres Sunday, Nov. 14. It follows six Americans — including Ringo — as they leave their daily lives behind and head to Greenland to hunt for the precious metal.
“I couldn’t be more excited about it,” Ringo said. “I’m really scared because some of the stuff that happened was kind of dicey. The people were different for sure. People can judge for themselves. But I got to go over there and really put my geology skills to use and show people where gold is at and how to find gold in a foreign country where I’ve never been. If I hadn’t started any form of my social media to do this, I wouldn’t have been able to do that, and nobody would have known who I was or what I could do. I’m so happy I’ve just thrown myself into it. It’s exhausting, but it’s been so worth it, and it’s opened up so many opportunities that I didn’t know were possible in so many different aspects.”
