Built Well Construction is putting the finishing touches on its latest “tiny home” community in Lake Havasu City with more on the way.
Owner Sam Woods said Built Well still has to finish some work in the pool area of Esperanza, located on North Lake Havasu Avenue, and a few other odds and ends to wrap up like setting up a home owners association. But all 18 of the homes have been completed and several new home owners started moving in late last week. Woods said every unit was sold within a year of hitting the market - before construction was even completed.
Esperanza is one of several tiny home communities Built Well has been planning throughout Havasu in the last few years. The Villas Del Sol on North Kiowa Boulevard was the first of the communities to be completed and sold, but more are on the way.
Woods said the tiny homes are a new concept in Havasu that, with a little less than 700 square feet of living space, fall somewhere between a condo and a single family residence.
“With your traditional condo, you are just buying the air space inside. What I did is called stand alone condos,” Woods said. “None of them are connected, so they are like little houses in a community. You own the whole building, you own underneath, and you own 15 feet of airspace above you. So it is just like a single family residence. People think of condos like the old condos, but this is a new breed.”
All of Built Well’s tiny home developments are one bed, one bath units with slight variations in design, parking, and community amenities in each subdivision. Riverwalk even has multiple floors within the tiny home.
“They are all luxury units, they are just on a small scale. The cabinets are soft close and it is all high end, we just put it into a small box,” Woods said. “It is kind of like buying a hotel suite.”
Woods said there weren’t any other developments in Havasu like his tiny home communities when he started building them, but they have become a hot item as they hit the Havasu market.
“It has been way beyond expectations,” he said.
Esperanza is scheduled for a ribbon cutting ceremony on Jan. 5, but while that development is winding down, several others are ramping up. Woods said he plans to have three more communities under construction in 2021.
He said Mastros, over on Palo Verde Boulevard, has already started preparing the slabs for five of the planned 10 units in that neighborhood, and two of those units have already sold. Built Well also got approval to start selling the 13 units planned in the Riverwalk community over on Swanson Avenue. Woods said he hopes to start construction on the Riverwalk homes in about a month.
Woods said he is also planning on expanding the Esperanza subdivision, which was originally planned as a single phase development. Woods said he acquired an adjacent property and decided to add a second phase - Esperanza Desert Modern - which will add another 12 tiny homes with a slightly different exterior design. Woods hopes to be able to start selling those homes and begin construction in about six months.
