Fire at Peggy's Sunrise Cafe

A passerby saw smoke coming out of the roof at Peggy's Sunrise Cafe and called 911 aroundn 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to a press release from Lake Havasu City.
Four engines, a truck and a Battalion Chief responded and reported seeing smoke coming from the roof and the rear area of the structure, according to the press release.
Please include a geographical location next time, even if it's vague. I was wondering where in town this occurred. I had to google it. Turns out, it's not close to me but still.
