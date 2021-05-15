Lake Havasu City has a plan for how to replace its old fire engines without the need to spend millions of dollars to buy a new fleet all at once.
In 2014, the city purchased its entire frontline fleet of five engines and one truck (a fire engine with a ladder) for a total of $2.6 million. But recently, city officials have said the bulk purchase seven years ago is creating some challenges today. Since they were all purchased at the same time, all of the city’s fire engines are in about the same stage of their life cycles.
“There are pros and cons to it,” Lake Havasu City Fire Chief Peter Pilafas said of purchasing all the fire vehicles at once. “Obviously you can probably get a better price on the vehicles because you are buying in bulk. But the problem over time is that replacement really hits a strain on the budget because I would be asking for well over $6 million at one time to replace the fleet – it is just not practical. If you do small incremental purchases you can actually plan for this.”
For reference, a $6-plus million purchase would be well over a third of the fire department’s entire proposed $16.9 million budget for FY2021-22.
Pilafas said fire engines generally last about 10 years on the front line, then another five years in reserve. So seven years into service the frontline engines are still in working order. But Pilafas said he wants to start addressing the issue now to avoid a bottleneck in a few years.
“I’m making sure that we have reliable equipment – not only for our firefighters and firefighter paramedics – but I’m making sure the fleet is meeting the needs of the community,” Pilafas said.
During the budget work session on Thursday, Pilafas went over his new five year plan to revamp the city’s fleet of fire engines and trucks. The plan, which was included in the proposed budget for next fiscal year and received support from city council, would purchase one new fire engine next fiscal year and refurbish another engine. Pilafas said refurbishing an engine should extend its life for about five to eight years.
Havasu’s proposed budget includes $720,000 for the new engine, and $300,000 to refurbish another.
Pilafas said the Fire Department has five frontline fire engines and one frontline fire truck. Additionally, the city has three fire engines in reserve to ensure that the department can continue to function if one of the vehicles has trouble or needs preventative maintenance.
“When rigs start increasing in age, things do break. That is where you start putting more money into the older fleet. Things start breaking, and the conditions out here are very harsh on the rigs,” Pilafas said. “A lot of our rigs get pulled in and out of service… So it is really a strategic move because I need to have reliable frontline rigs, but I need to have a reliable back up too.”
Pilafas said he is currently hearing that a new engine will require about a 13 to 14 month wait before it arrives, so even if it is purchased at the beginning of Fiscal Year 2021-22 in July, the new engine likely would not show up until the following fiscal year. When it does, Pilafas said he will put the new vehicle in the department’s highest volume station to make full use of the fire engine’s warranty.
He said the department is still determining which engine will be refurbished first, but it will be one of the city’s current reserve vehicles. Pilafas said once it is refurbished it will rotate back onto the frontline rotation at a lower volume station, and one of the 2014 engines currently on the frontline will rotate into the reserves.
“It is a pilot program, at least this first year,” Pilafas said. “We will get a reputable refurbishing company and make sure they do exactly what we want to be done. It is keeping the same rig, but just bringing it more up to date and giving it an overhaul to expand the life. If it is successful then for the next five years I have a plan to do a refurb and buy a new one. By the end of the five year plan I am going to have five new rigs, but I spaced it out over time instead of buying them all at once.”
City Manager Jess Knudson and Mayor Cal Sheehy both thanked Pilafas for bringing the plan forward during the work session. Although the city has previously discussed the issue as a potential future problem, both men noted that the city didn’t have a plan for how to address it until now.
Pilafas said he felt it was important to put a plan in place, but noted that the department and the city will have to take it one step at a time. For example, if the city finds itself in a difficult financial position next year, the five year plan may have to be amended.
“We are always going to have to be dynamic,” he said. “I’m glad that I’m getting support for the plan up front, and we will take it year by year.”
