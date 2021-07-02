As the Fourth of July approaches, the Lake Havasu City Fire Department is reminding residents and visitors about fireworks safety.
“We ask that you understand the risks of handling fireworks and know how to prevent serious injury,” fire officials said on the Lake Havasu City website. “Fireworks are synonymous with our celebration of Independence Day, but it is important to remember that they can be dangerous.”
The Fire Department is encouraging people in the community to attend authorized firework displays put on by trained professionals, as a safer option for the public to enjoy the holiday.
In May, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors ratified a ban on all fireworks in unincorporated areas of the county, affecting the communities of Desert Hills and Horizon Six. Lake Havasu City officials said that residents can continue to use legal fireworks on Fourth of July.
Aerial and explosive firecrackers, which leave the ground, cannot be legally used or possessed by consumers under Arizona law. Examples of these types of banned fireworks include sky lanterns, bottle rockets, firecrackers, roman candles, M80s and cherry bombs – any product designed to shoot into the air and explode.
Consumers are only allowed to light up ground-based devices that only discharge showers, flames, sparks or smoke.
For those who are choosing to celebrate the holiday at home and using legal fireworks, the Fire Department asks the public to remain cautious and follow safety tips from the Consumer Product Safety Commission to minimize risk.
One of the commission’s safety tips to follow is to always have an adult supervise when young children are around. The commission asks to never allow young children to play with, or ignite fireworks including sparklers due to sparklers burning at a temperature of about 2,000 degrees – which the commission say is enough to melt some metals.
Other safety tips include; keeping a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of a fire or mishap, light fireworks one at a time, then move away quickly, never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks, soak them with water and throw them away, and never point or throw fireworks (including sparklers) at anyone.
The safety tips also include don’t place any part of your body directly over a firework when lighting the fuse and move to a safe distance immediately after lighting them. Consumers are also asked to douse the used fireworks with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before throwing them in the trash to prevent a fire.
The commission asks consumers to make sure they’re only using legal fireworks in their area and only purchase fireworks that are labeled for consumer (not professional) use. If fireworks are packaged in brown paper, it’s often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and not meant for consumer use, as they could pose a danger.
On its website, the City asks residents to be respectful of neighbors when setting off fireworks due to the holiday associated with loud noises. People with conditions such as post-traumatic stress may experience difficulties during fireworks explosions. The holiday is also associated with runaway pets due to loud noises of fireworks.
