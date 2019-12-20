A house fire on Chemehuevi Boulevard destroyed the structure, but not before all the humans and animals inside managed to get to safety on Friday.
The Lake Havasu City Fire Department received a call about the fire on the 3700 block of Chemehuevi Boulevard at about 2 p.m. Kent Despers, the owner of the house, said he rents it to his sister and her husband. Her husband was at home with four grandchildren when the fire started. Operation Chief Jeff Harran said nearly everyone managed to get outside before the fire department made it to the scene.
While the fire department was on scene the house’s final occupant, the couple’s cat, managed to get outside as well.
“The fire was through the roof when we pulled up and we just conducted defensive operations and protected exposure,” Harran said.
Harran said the fire was under control within about 30 minutes.
Although the fire was extinguished, Despers said it appeared to be totaled.
“The fire department is thinking its 100 percent (destroyed),” he said. “With that smoke in there, as far as I am concerned we can bulldoze it and save the slab. From what I see, I am a general contractor, there is no saving it.”
Despers said the house held a lot of sentimental value for him because he built it himself in 1978 when he was 18 years old.
“This is kind of devastating,” he said. “At least the community has got a lot of help.”
Harran said the cause of the fire was still unknown as of early Friday evening.
Four fire engines responded to the scene, along with a ladder truck, Harran said. A 10-person CERT team was also on hand to assist with rehab. River Medical and Lake Havasu City Police Department also responded to the scene.
Harran said off duty firefighters were called in to cover the stations while the on duty personnel took care of the fire.
