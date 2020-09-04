Lake Havasu City Firefighters were called Thursday to a residence on the 1300 block of Kibbey Drive after receiving reports of a motor home on fire.
The fire was reported at about 5:15 p.m., according to city officials, and the 35-foot mobile home was completely engulfed by the time firefighters arrived. Three engine companies, a truck company and a fire battalion chief responded to the residence, and gained control of the fire within 15 minutes.
All occupants of an adjacent residence exited safely, and no injuries were reported. Crews remained at the scene for two hours after the fire was extinguished to conduct salvage operations. The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Friday afternoon.
