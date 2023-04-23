Fire districts could be charged more for county services

A Desert Hills Fire Department vehicle is seen outside the 2021 Flag Fire in the Hualapai Mountains.

 News-Herald file

Rural Mohave County fire districts could end up paying more for services provided by the county this year, as officials introduce a new way of charging those fees. Each year, the county provides services in the organization of county fire districts, determining boundary changes, election services, use of the Mohave County Attorney’s office for legal representation, and other services provided by the Mohave County Assessor’s and Treasurer’s Office associated with services provided to those fire districts. Until now, the fire districts reimbursed the county for those costs under an hourly rate. But under a proposal by county financial services officials, those costs could instead be paid through a formula determined by how many parcels of land are in each specific district.

For fire districts such as Desert Hills, the difference in those costs could be marginal. But for larger fire districts in Golden Valley and northern Mohave County, those costs could inflate considerably under the new proposed rates. Existing hourly fees would remain effective for county financial, elections and recorder’s services.

