Fire districts could be charged more for county services

Rural Mohave County fire districts could end up paying more for services provided by the county this year, as officials introduce a new way of charging those fees. Each year, the county provides services in the organization of county fire districts, determining boundary changes, election services, use of the Mohave County Attorney’s office for legal representation, and other services provided by the Mohave County Assessor’s and Treasurer’s Office associated with services provided to those fire districts. Until now, the fire districts reimbursed the county for those costs under an hourly rate. But under a proposal by county financial services officials, those costs could instead be paid through a formula determined by how many parcels of land are in each specific district.
For fire districts such as Desert Hills, the difference in those costs could be marginal. But for larger fire districts in Golden Valley and northern Mohave County, those costs could inflate considerably under the new proposed rates. Existing hourly fees would remain effective for county financial, elections and recorder’s services.
It was a proposal that the county’s governing board discussed Monday, but took no action pending further investigation into existing and future predicted costs.
Mohave Valley Fire District Chief Ted Martin spoke at this week’s meeting. Martin is also a local representative to the Arizona Fire District Association.
“This is going to have a negative effect on the fire districts,” Martin said. “About 80% or 90% of our funding comes from the taxpayers … There is not one fire district in Mohave County that would be able to absorb (the new fee schedule).So if this is put on the fire districts, that responsibility will pass to the taxpayers.”
According to county records, the proposed new rate for fees charged to the fire districts would be about $1.6113 per parcel. With some districts containing hundreds of such parcels, Martin says that expense could place an undue tax burden on rural Mohave County residents in some areas of the county more than others. The proposed reimbursement by fire districts to the county for the next fiscal year will amount to $205,953, split between 14 county fire districts.
In Desert Hills, which contains few parcels of county land, those fees would consume about 0.4% of the district’s $1.81 million tax levy - Costing the district about $6,500 under the proposed plan.
But in the Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire District, and Golden Valley Fire District, the new fees could cost those districts $28,599 and $35,267 per year.
“We always look at everything we can do to prevent burdening our taxpayers with more fees,” Martin said.
According to the fee proposal, submitted March 20 to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, existing hourly rates for county services had proved impractical when charging fees to specific districts that were provided on a countywide level.
“Assessing, billing, collecting and distributing tax revenues are complex processes that occur throughout the year, not on an hour-by-hour basis,” said Financial Services Director Luke Mournian this week. “The proposed cost allocation allows for efficient and fair reimbursement for these services.”
Mohave County District 4 Supervisor Jean Bishop was uncertain about the new fee structure at Monday’s board meeting. Of the county’s 14 fire districts, Bishop’s district was home to six.
“Those are not wealthy fire departments,” Bishop said. “I don’t think any of them can afford this right now.”
But Bishop found a silver lining in the discussion, should the new fee schedule be approved. House Bill 2803, which is now pending in the state’s legislature, could potentially provide as much as $150 million to Mohave County’s fire districts alone, Bishop said.
“We don’t know whether it will go through or not,” Bishop said. “But the new fees in Mohave County are being looked out by parcel. District 4 isn’t just the poorest district in the county, but we also have the most parcels … there’s no fairness to all of this, I think.”
Further discussion of the new fee schedule for county fire districts was postponed until May, pending further study on the matter by supervisors and county staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.