The Lake Havasu City Council will consider approving a request to refurbish a 2006 fire engine, moving its meeting times forward by 30 minutes, and hiring a company to design a new Automated Weather Observation System for the city airport during its meeting next week.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. inside the council chambers, located inside the police station at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for members of the public to attend in person. It can also be viewed live on channel 4, or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
Fire engine refurbishment, and sale
The fire department is requesting approval to pay Firetrucks Unlimited $382,392 to refurbish a 2006 E-One Cyclone II Pumper Engine.
The proposed refurbishment is part of the tentative 5-year vehicle replacement/refurbishment plan to address and update its aging fleet. That plan recommends
refurbishing one fire engine each year to extend the service life by 5 to 10 years. The staff report says the refurbished vehicle will be “nearly new” and serve as a safe and reliable vehicle for the department.
Firetrucks Unlimited previously refurbished one of Havasu engines, and the state report says the fire department was pleased with the outcome.
Havasu budgeted $320,000 to refurbish a fire engine this year, but the price of the refurbishment has increased more than expected over the past year. In order to pay for the refurbishment, staff is requesting that the council approve the use of $62,392.30 in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Additionally, the department is requesting approval to use Firetrucks Unlimited broker services to sell its 2001 E-One 100’ Aerial Quint – the oldest of the three Aerial Quints in the department’s fleet. That engine will be replaced by a new engine expected to be delivered to Havasu in December 2023. Proceeds from the sale of the Aerial Quint will be deposited into Havasu’s general fund.
Moving council meetings to 5:30 p.m.
The council will consider adopting an ordinance that it introduced during its last meeting with unanimous approval. Councilmembers will consider officially changing the starting time of its meetings from 6 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Councilmembers have said they would like to move their meetings forward by 30 minutes due to several lengthy council meetings recently that have lasted late into the night. The council said they would like to start meeting earlier so high school students who are required to attend meetings, city staff, and members of the public don’t have to stay so late. But the council also wanted to allow 30 minutes after the close of the typical business day to allow people to get to the meeting after work.
New ordinances typical take effect 30 days after they are approved. So if the council adopts the new ordinance, the first meeting to begin at 5:30 p.m. would be the one scheduled for April 25.
Automated Weather Observation System at the airport
The council will consider hiring C&S Companies to design the Automated Weather Observation System Project, and to provide construction management services. The master services agreement would pay the Phoenix-based company $59,525.99.
The council voted to accept a $315,000 grant from the Arizona Department of Transportation for the project at the city airport during a meeting last month. That grant requires $35,000 matching funds from the city. The rest of the grant money will be used for construction of the AWOS.
The council will consider hiring Las Vegas-based Kimley-Horn for $61,055 to design improvements to the was crossing at Queens Bay.
According to the staff report, the new crossing at the end of Queens Bay near the Bridgewater Channel is needed to reduce safety issue associated with the current at-grade wash crossing in that location. The design and construction of the crossing will be paid for with flood control funds.
Final plat for Paradyme Havasu Storage Condominiums
As part of the consent agenda, the City Council will consider a request for a final subdivision plat for Paradyme Havasu Storage Condominiums located at 80 Retail Centre Boulevard – between The Shops at Lake Havasu and Home Depot.
The plat would create a 36-unit storage condominium for the units in the first phase of construction that is already underway. It would allow the units to be individually owned as part of a property owners association. The final plat applies only to the 137,609 square foot section of phase one. The entire storage unit complex will total 14.32 acres and is expected to include an additional 172 storage units in a future phase for a total of 208 units.
