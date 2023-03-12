The Lake Havasu City Council will consider approving a request to refurbish a 2006 fire engine, moving its meeting times forward by 30 minutes, and hiring a company to design a new Automated Weather Observation System for the city airport during its meeting next week.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. inside the council chambers, located inside the police station at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for members of the public to attend in person. It can also be viewed live on channel 4, or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.

