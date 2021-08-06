A fire Friday on Beachcomber Boulevard destroyed one golf cart, two vehicles and one mobile home, according to Lake Havasu City fire officials.
According to Havasu Fire Battalion Chief Carl Stello, the fire was reported at about 1 p.m., and may have started with a golf cart at the location before spreading to the other vehicles, and ultimately igniting the home. The home’s occupants were evacuated to safety, and no injuries were reported.
The fire prompted a response from four Lake Havasu City Fire engines, one fire truck and one battalion chief’s vehicle.
According to Stello, damage to the mobile home resulted in a total loss, and investigation into the incident remained ongoing as of Friday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.