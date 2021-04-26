HUALAPAI MOUNTAIN PARK -- The Flag Fire near the Hualapai Mountains has grown to 1400 acres as of Monday afternoon with 150 personnel on site to combat the inferno.
As a result of the growing fire Mohave County Supervisors Buster Johnson declared a county emergency.
“Hualapai Mountain Park will be closed to new visitors…during the existence of said emergency or until the threat in the park is declared over,” Johnson said. “His emergency declaration further states that “the Mohave County Emergency Response and Recovery plan is hereby activated and in effect until further notice.”
The fire started on Sunday at approximately 2 p.m. 11 miles southeast of Kingman. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but it is believed that it was not a natural occurrence.
Households from surrounding communities such as Pine Lake have been evacuated with more communities on standby. So far the fire has only burned down one shed.
According to Bureau of Land Management PIO, Dolores Garcia, the weather was a hurdle in the efforts to contain the fire.
“Strong, gusty winds continuous with low relative humidity allowed the fire to grow very rapidly,” Garcia told the Kingman Miner newspaper. “Through today (Monday), we’re expecting to experience some strong winds with gusts, not anywhere near what we were experiencing yesterday. We’re also expecting an increase in humidity with a chance for rain. That will definitely help to give firefighters a hand in moderating the fire behavior and potentially increasing some containment.”
Kingman resident Laurie Glass told the New York Times that she was on the mountain with friends and was one of the people to report the fire. Glass and her friends who were in Jeeps had to make a quick gateway when the smoke became too thick to see through.
“It was a little nerve-racking; I don’t wish to do it again,” Glass said.
Support for the first responders has been pouring in from the surrounding community with offers of donations of food and water. However the firefighters have all they need according to updates from inciweb and encouraged that donations be made to the Cornerstone Mission in Kingman, the local food bank, or to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.
