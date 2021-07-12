A wildfire north of Parker on Sunday morning sent smoke and haze up and down the Colorado River. The fire took place on the California side of the river across from Fox’s Resort, Rio Linda Shores and Sundance Saloon.
By late morning, the fire was out, and the extent of the damage could be seen. The Buckskin Fire boat was on hand to keep the scene damp and prevent any flare-ups.
Today’s News-Herald will provide additional details on this fire as they become available.
