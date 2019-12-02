A garage fire was reported Sunday evening, prompting an emergency response from the Lake Havasu City Fire Department. It was the second such fire to occur this weekend, but officials say the two incidents were unrelated.
The fire was reported at about 6:30 p.m., within the 3000 block of Sombrero Drive. According to city officials, the first fire company to arrive reported fire coming from the garage doors of the residence. Four engine companies, a truck company and a battalion chief responded to the location and subdued the fire within 15 minutes. All occupants of the home were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.
According to Fire Marshal Scott Hartman, the cause of Sunday’s fire was found to be an exploded car battery.
The fire follows another garage fire that took place early Friday morning on the 3000 block of Janet Drive. That fire was reported by occupants who safely evacuated the residence. The cause of that fire was undetermined as of Monday afternoon, Hartman said.
“Lake Havasu City residents should be careful with car batteries,” Hartman said. “Always try to charge them outside in a safe area. They can cause a considerable explosion if they short. And if you’re setting up Christmas lighting, don’t overload your circuits. If you can upgrade to LED lighting, it’s a safer choice … LED lights don’t put out heat like traditional lights, and they have a lower current-draw.”
