Closures of State Trust lands throughout Arizona starting Friday, and local fire officials are urging caution to visitors to Body Beach, an area that’s popular with Lake Havasu personal watercraft riders.
The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management on Thursday announced the closure of all State Trust lands in Arizona due to extremely high fire danger and exceptional drought conditions. The department said the closure of State Trust lands will only apply to such lands that lie outside of incorporated municipalities such as Havasu. Body Beach, which sees a large percentage of its visitors during the summer months, is State Trust land which will remain open under the order.
“Right now, fire danger is high,” said Havasu Fire Chief Pete Pilafas. “We’re not planning to shut Body Beach down … but at the moment we want to make people aware that no fires or fireworks will be permissible on that property.”
Pilafas says visitors and Havasu residents should be cautious in the area, which is home to almost 10 acres of dry vegetation.
“We’re going to put up signs in the area to make sure people are aware of the fire risk,” Pilafas said.
Body Beach was previously closed under orders from the State Land Department last April, after a fire consumed about seven acres of wildland within the area. State Land Public Information Officer Dave Cherry at the time described Body Beach as “highly fire-prone,” and reported that the closure was necessary due to limited resources to manage the fire hazard at that time.
According to Land Department officials, this weekend’s closures will largely impact the unincorporated community of Desert Hills and a small parcel of State Trust land adjacent to SARA Park.
Although Body Beach will remain open, there are 19,666 acres of state trust land within a five-mile radius of Havasu that will be subject to closure under this weekend’s fire restrictions. According to State Land Director Lisa Atkins, the department has informed all of its current recreation permit holders of the temporary closure. The sale of additional recreation permits by the department has been suspended until the closure is lifted.
The closure will not affect Lake Havasu State Park, which is also expected to receive a large number of visitors throughout this weekend.
Arizona State Parks and Trails advises visitors to avoid smoking and use of firearms within state parks. Visitors are asked not to start campfires during high winds. Safe campfires should be drowned with water or stirred with a shovel after use to prevent possible re-ignition. Drivers should also remove dangling chains from their respective vehicles while driving through Arizona wildlands, to prevent sparks that could cause a potential brushfire.
