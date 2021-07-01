The risk of wildfires remains high throughout Arizona due to prolonged drought and dry vegetation. And as fires burn elsewhere throughout the state, state and city officials are warning the public against using private fireworks this fourth of July holiday.
Under Arizona statute, it’s unlawful to use or possess any firework device that shoots into the air or explodes. Other varieties of fireworks, such as sparklers, fountains and other nonexplosive devices remain legal - but even those shouldn’t be used on state lands, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
Fireworks were identified as the cause of the Stage Fire, which consumed almost 260 acres of wildland near I-17, near the town of New River. This weekend, state land closures and fire restrictions remain in place throughout Arizona. And although some areas of the state could experience stormy weather over the next several days, Forestry and Fire Management officials say wildlands will require much more precipitation to escape the state’s current drought.
“It’s a matter of situational awareness and personal responsibility,” said Forestry and Fire Management Prevention Officer Aaren Casem in a statement Thursday. “We are in the heart of our fire season and current conditions have prompted closures as a proactive measure to decrease the chance of new wildfires.”
Casem said fireworks have been the cause of several recent wildfires throughout the state, and Arizona residents are asked to use sound judgement in their use. If possible, residents are asked to seek alternative July 4 activities.
According to the Department of Forestry and Fire Management, 1,090 wildfires have burned more than 526,000 acres of Arizona wildlands since Jan. 1.
The use or possession of bottle rockets or other explosive fireworks in Lake Havasu City remains a class 1 misdemeanor. If used on state land, such as the area of body beach, criminal penalties could include a minimum fine of $1,000.
