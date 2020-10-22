Unusually warm and dry conditions persist in Arizona, and fire activity continues across the state.
As outdoor recreation increases in the Colorado River District, the Bureau of Land Management is reminding residents that federal public lands remain under fire restrictions.
Recreational target shooting is currently prohibited on BLM lands in the Colorado River District. The Kingman Field Office remains in Stage 2 Fire Restrictions. Under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions, campfires and charcoal use is prohibited in all areas.
The Yuma and Lake Havasu Field Offices remain in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. Under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, campfires and charcoal use are permitted in developed recreation sites or improved sites where agency-built fire rings or grills are provided. Propane and petroleum-fueled stoves, lanterns or heating devices are allowed in all areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.