Lake Havasu City firefighters could be coming to Lake Havasu High School and not for the reason you think.
At Tuesday’s school board meeting, the Lake Havasu Unified School District’s governing board approved a partnership with the Lake Havasu City Fire Department and Mohave Community College to bring a fire science course to LHHS. The partnership will be finalized once the Lake Havasu City Council votes on it at an Oct. 26 meeting.
According to the school district, the fire science program, which will be paid for by CTE funds, will introduce students “to careers in the fire service by focusing on the principles, theory, and practices associated with fire operations, firefighting services, and community fire issues.”
The program will be taught by LHC fire and classes will be held at both the high school and fire station 2. Lessons taught in the classroom will include the mission and structure of the fire service, communication, building construction, fire dynamics, and an introduction to hazardous materials analysis.
Students will also get the chance to get hands-on experience with personal protective equipment, portable fire extinguishers, ropes and knots, grounds ladders and more.
If approved the district will offer level 1 of fire science this spring as a pilot program. Next school level 1 of the course will be offered in the Fall and level 2 will be offered in the Spring. Along with working with LHC Fire the school district will also work with MCC to encourage fire science students to continue their education in the Emergency Services Pathways course that the Community college offers.
The Lake Havasu City Council will vote on the partnership at their next meeting this coming Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.