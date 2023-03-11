A seventh fire station has been in Lake Havasu City’s long range plans for many years. Now it’s time to start putting those plans in motion.
Fire Chief Peter Pilafas said he began hearing about the need for Station 7 within two weeks of moving to Havasu back in April 2020. Now, after the recently completed Lake Havasu City Fire Department Operational Study, Pilafas says he has the data to demonstrate that need.
“I base decisions on facts, data and information,” Pilafas said. “I don’t do it on heart and opinions. I think that is the most important thing. This study was a lot of hard work, but it is worth it because it provides us that roadmap for the next 5 to 10 years.”
Part of that roadmap includes a new Fire Station 7, which would be located at N. McCulloch Boulevard and Sloop Drive. As part of the study, AP Triton was asked to examine the need for an additional fire station. In the end, the consultant recommended that the city “pursue constructing future Station 7 and monitor community development and the potential for an additional station in the future.”
Pilafas said he thinks AP Triton’s recommendation is “spot on,” based on the data and facts provided in the study.
“We have a gap, based on the analysis and data, that shows a station is needed in that area to improve response time and support the growth of the community,” Pilafas said. “Based on the data we have within the study, it is now appropriate to look at further development of Station 7.”
The study notes that the proposed location at McCulloch and Sloop – just a couple blocks from Cherry Tree Boulevard which provides the only paved access to the Foothills residential development – appears to be the perfect location. When presenting the study to the City Council last month, Bill Boyd said both the Foothills and a planned new neighborhood on Window Rock Road are expected to increase the density in that area of town in the years ahead. Boyd also showed the council maps from the study showing a gap with longer travel times from existing stations cutting through that area of the city.
The study used GIS data to estimate that 79.2% of the fire department’s service area – Havasu’s city limits – is within 4 minutes of travel time from one of the city’s six current stations. A seventh station at McCulloch and Sloop would increase that to 85.6% of the city. The percentage of Havasu accessible within eight minutes would tick up from 98.9% to 99.5% with the additional fire station.
The study specifically looked at response times to calls in the Foothills, where response times have been significantly above the citywide average. According to the study, only 23 calls from the Foothills came in between Aug. 12, 2021 and June 23, 2022 for the study to examine. But Pilafas said they got as much data as they could from the limited number of calls, with the help of their vehicle tracking system.
“It actually puts markers when they travel, checking in every few seconds,” Pilafas said. “So we plotted it all the way up to the Foothills for each of these calls, to get a better understanding and put more validity in the data – because the Foothills doesn’t generate a large call volume up there. But when it does have calls you see our extended response times in that area.”
The study used the National Fire Protection Association standard that measures the amount of time it takes for a unit to respond 90% of the time, or less. So those numbers are significantly higher than the average response time.
The study reports that – department wide – the first unit on the scene of an emergency medical call arrives in 8 minutes, 47 seconds or less 90% of the time. (The average response time is about 6 minutes). Meanwhile, the first unit arrives on the scene of a fire call in 8 minutes, 34 seconds or less 90% of the time (with an average response time of 5 minutes, 57 seconds).
Pilafas said those department-wide response times are even slightly inflated, because they include all calls that the fire department responds to – including calls from outside the department’s jurisdiction. He said out-of-jurisdiction responses – such as providing assistance to the Desert Hills Fire District or heading all the way south to the Bill Williams area – drive those overall response times up.
But response times reported in the study for the Foothills were still nearly 40% longer than the department’s overall response times. The study found that, of the 23 calls in the Foothills studied, the first unit arrived on the scene in 14 minutes and 34 seconds or less 90% of the time.
“The response times up in the Foothills were extensive,” Pilafas said. “The only way we are going to reduce that is by having a station in that area to assist with the coverage.”
While Station 7 is expected to decrease response times to the Foothills significantly, Pilafas said the planned location on McCulloch Boulevard makes the most sense for quicker response times throughout the area.
“That station is perfect to service the Foothills,” Pilafas said. “Each station is for a particular area, not a particular subdivision. It is a city fire station. That station not only services that area as their main district, but it is also assisting us when we need additional resources elsewhere when another unit is out. There are times we have multiple calls, and times we are busy.”
Time to get planning
With data from the study in hand, Pilafas says he is now confident in suggesting that a new fire station should be a priority for the city in the years ahead. But when the city might be ready to tackle that task is still undecided. That is expected to be a topic of discussion for the City Council next month as it puts together the 5-Year Capital Improvement Plan as part of the annual budgeting process.
“We will see what happens,” Pilafas said. “I look forward to the budget process. I’ve been here three years, and now I have the answers – I have the justification. Now it will be the council’s decision on if we want to move forward, and when. If we do get the green light, I’m 100% in. This is definitely a priority for us to move forward. If it needs to be delayed a little bit, then okay. We will just have to adjust. We will see what happens. I look forward to it. But I feel so much more comfortable having that information and data, to go up there confidently and say this should be one of our priorities.”
But building Station 7 is hardly Lake Havasu City’s only priority. In fact, it’s not the fire department’s only priority either. This year’s Capital Improvement Plan already lays out a multi-million dollar project for the Fire Department to rebuild Station 5. The current CIP budgets $450,000 to design the rebuild in Fiscal Year 2024-25, and $5,395,000 for construction and construction management in FY 25-26.
Pilafas said the work on Station 5 is definitely another priority for the department, after the city completed a property condition assessment of the station shortly after Pilafas took over as Fire Chief.
“Just based on the conditions that we have at Station 5, it has reached its service life,” he said.
Pilafas was hesitant to say whether he sees rebuilding Station 5 or rebuilding Station 7 as a higher priority. He said that will be a decision for the City Council. But he feels confident in his ability to provide the data needed to make that decision.
“We will see what the council and city manager want to do with prioritizing the projects,” he said.
Cost of a new station
Pilafas said it has been tricky to get accurate price estimates for projects recently due to the fluctuations in the prices of construction materials and other construction-related costs recently.
Pilafas said he hopes to get a better idea of an estimated cost to build Station 7 during the budgeting process over the next few months. But he also said that any estimates should be considered preliminary until the city gets closer to actually putting the project out to bid.
“The market changes all the time,” Pilafas said. “I’ve seen a decrease in lumber and some other prices going down. With the slowdown in the economy and inflation so high, while the feds keep boosting up the rates, it does have an effect on the supply chain. So if I told you the estimated price now, that number will change tomorrow.”
Pilafas said it will also be important for the city to consider operation and maintenance costs for the facility once it is built. He said it will be important to keep the building properly maintained from the beginning, in order to save on maintenance costs down the road like the expenses the city is seeing at some of its other facilities that have had maintenance differed in the past.
But Pilafas said the department doesn’t expect to require additional vehicles or staffing to operate the station, once it’s completed. At least not right away.
Pilafas said the new fire engine that is expected to be delivered to Havasu in December 2023 can be used in Station 7, and he noted that he will be asking the City Council to approve the refurbishment of one of the other engines in its fleet during the council meeting next week.
When it comes to staffing, Pilafas said the 11 additional firefighters funded through the SAFER grant should be enough for now. The SAFER grant fully funds the salary and other personnel costs for the additional firefighter-EMTs for three years. Pilafas said he is still working on hiring those positions at this time.
