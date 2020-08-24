Excessive heat has swept through Mohave County for the past month, and fire season is well underway. But as wildfires spread throughout the Southwest, state fire officials say Arizona could be on its own.
Arizona has long participated in interstate fire protection agreements throughout the United States, offering and receiving aid against the region’s more daunting wildfires as needed. But according to Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management Public Affairs Officer Tiffany Davila, those fires may be too numerous – and resources to scarce – to expect federal or interstate help in Arizona this year.
“One of the issues we are having right now, and that goes for all agencies and all fires, is the fact that all of the western states are competing for resources,” Davila said. “This is typically the time we are coming out of our busy (fire season) but that’s not the case this year.”
According to Davila, much of the Southwest is experiencing similar conditions.
With fires raging throughout New Mexico, California and Colorado, western states are now competing for resources such as aircraft and hand crews.
Storms may have passed through other areas of the state, Davila said, but a lack of precipitation has allowed lightning fires to spark in Arizona’s wildlands.
Davila says there hasn’t been enough widespread moisture throughout the state to decrease fire activity. As of Monday, six wildfires were still burning in the area of Mohave County.
“As far as Mohave County goes – particularly the Lake Havasu area – we are in the same boat across the state,” Davila said. According to Davila, the stagnant heat and late arrival of this year’s monsoons have prolonged fire activity throughout Arizona.
In the Kingman area, the Ridge Fire has already consumed more than 3,000 acres within the Hualapai Mountains. The fire was caused by a lightning strike on Aug. 16, according to state fire officials. Winds from area storms last week caused the fire to spread quickly.
The Ridge Fire is now about 52% contained--but as of Monday, dry conditions could still pose the risk of further spread throughout this week.
State and federal officials have announced stage-two fire restrictions for Mohave County’s public lands. Campfires, open flames and target shooting are prohibited on all public lands.
Since January, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management has reported 1,808 fires throughout the state, which have burned about 770,478 acres. In the same timespan last year, the department reported 1,413 fires, which consumed 308,175 acres.
“Until we get some widespread moisture, we will continue to have high fire danger and constant fire activity,” Davila said Monday.
Mohave County residents can protect themselves from potential wildfires by creating “defensible space” around their homes, Davila said. By clearing brush and debris away from private property, potential fuel for a fire can be eliminated before it can become a threat.
“We urge residents throughout the year to trim up their trees, remove dead or dying vegetation, clean off their roofs and gutters, and remove any flammable materials from around their home,” Davila said. “Throughout the year, the department works on fuel-mitigation projects across the state to reduce the risk as well. But we also need the public to do their part when it comes to reducing the risk of wildfires.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.