The long-awaited results Lake Havasu City’s Positional Analysis Study were met with skepticism by the city’s public safety employee organizations.
The Lake Havasu Police Officers and the Lake Havasu Fraternal Order of Police issued a joint statement on Thursday detailing their thoughts and concerns about the results of the study which were released and presented during the City Council meeting on Tuesday. The Lake Havasu Professional Firefighter’s Association issued its own statement, but shared many of the same concerns as the police officers.
The police and firefighter associations have each made presentations to City Council in the past detailing the need to address compensation, but neither is certain that the plan presented will do enough to fix the situation in their respective departments.
“After the greater part of a decade of working alongside City leaders to correct the grossly out of range market pay of our firefighters, we find ourselves both disappointed and greatly concerned following the planned implementation of the Comprehensive Class Comp Study,” said Lake Havasu Professional Firefighters President Tyler Zink in the statement. “Frankly, it was not the message that had been sold to employees for the last two years.”
The police officer’s statement, signed by Lake Havasu Police Officers President Michael Fuller and Lake Havasu Fraternal Order of Police President Robert Shoemake, also said they have several questions and major concerns following the presentation at the City Council meeting on Tuesday.
In their statements, the firefighters and police both said they agree with proposed salary ranges for the positions within their organizations, but are concerned with how existing employees will be placed within those ranges during implementation.
“The implementation (how the current officers fit within the new salary range) falls well short of what our associations have been lead to believe,” the police associations wrote in their joint statement. “The proposed implementation will not address retention issues our agency has been experiencing, it will not rectify compaction issues and will only compound the issue, and it will not address the inequities our officers have experienced for the last decade.”
Similarly, Zink said the Professional Firefighters feel their concerns about employee retention, compression, pay inequalities, and specialty pay within their department were also not adequately addressed through positional analysis.
Both statements from the public safety organizations also said they are uncomfortable with the lack of information about how employees will be awarded raises and move through their respective pay grades. The city’s pay philosophy, how it determines raises, is still a work in progress. City Manager Jess Knudson said staff will start shifting its focus to answering those questions after they are finished implementing the rest of the study. The city has foregone raises this year in order to help pay for implementing the study, so Havasu has until July 1, 2021 to solidify its plans for how to handle raises.
City Manager Jess Knudson admitted that the implementation of the plan isn’t ideal, but it reflects what the city is presently able to afford.
“We are doing our best to identify a plan that addresses the goal of attraction and retention of employees to provide superior services to our residents. But we have to do that within the confines of existing resources,” he said. “We have to be fiscally responsible in how we implement the positional analysis. We can do a lot to achieve our goals. I wish we could do more, but in terms of our existing resources that is our parameter.”
Knudson also noted that once implemented, the new pay system will not be static but rather constantly reevaluated.
“There is more work to be done in terms of how we address certain situations and how it impacts certain employees in terms of fairness and consistency,” Knudson said. “So we have a path forward with positional analysis but that is not the end of the conversation. We will continue to address needs throughout the organization on an ongoing basis even after implementation.”
The police and firefighter associations all expressed hope that they will be able to work with city leadership to rectify and resolve the concerns that they have.
