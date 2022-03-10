A fire was reported late Thursday morning at the Republic Services recycling center near College Drive.
Republic Services General Manager Brishen McGuire said the fire occurred just after a truck dropped off recyclables. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately clear, but McGuire said past fires have occurred when flammable and non-recyclable items have been dropped off, such as lithium batteries.
There didn’t appear to be any injuries.
Lake Havasu City firefighters responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m.
Can only imagine how many such fires will occur after putting thousands more EV cars on the road.
