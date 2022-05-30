LOST LAKE RESORT, California — Firefighters improved containment Monday against the Lost Lake wildfire, which has been burning in a rural area along the Colorado River 14 miles southwest of Parker since Thursday morning.
The fire is still burning on both sides of the river, but firefighters stopped its progression and were improving containment lines along all flanks on Monday morning.
The 5,727-acre fire was reported to be 47 percent contained around 11 a.m. Monday. Firefighters were using large helicopters, heavy equipment, a fire boat, and engines. There are 124 firefighters from various agencies fighting the fire.
The fire jumped the Colorado River on Saturday, requring the evacuations of 15 homes along 15th Avenue. Residents of those homes were allowed to return Sunday night.
On the California side of the river, power was restored to Lost Lake Resort and Hidden Valley Resort.
Firefighters safely conducted a burning operation overnight to remove unburned vegetation that threatened containment lines on the eastern flank of the fire on the California side. Firefighters will be extinguishing heat and monitoring this area the next couple shifts.
A fire boat will support firefighters with providing water to fire crews working to extinguish thick brush and salt cedar that grows within the river basin. Firefighters are also breaking up large machine piles that are within the fire’s interior to release internal heat to let them burn down faster.
Firefighters are also patrolling the southern and eastern flanks of the fire area to ensure there is no remaining heat.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
