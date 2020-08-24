More than a month past the 4th of July, people are still using fireworks.
Illegal fireworks are ones that explode and/or leave the ground, according to Fire Marshal Scott Hartman. He says people often buy illegal fireworks out of state and bring them home to Lake Havasu City.
The phone calls peak around the Fourth of July and they decrease from then on out said Hartman, however they still get calls.
“The danger of having people set off fireworks during this time of year is that it is really dry in Havasu since we have not had much rainfall this year,” Hartman said.
Many fireworks are only allowed to be used seasonally, which gives locals and visitors a limited time to use them. Consumer Fireworks may be used in Havasu from June 24 through July 6 and from Dec. 24 through Jan. 3 each year according to the Lake Havasu City website.
According to the website, “Both state law and city ordinance allows the use of ground fountains and other ignitable devices that remain on the ground.”
Fireworks rules
Permitted use: sparklers, smoker devices and Novelties (snakes, party poppers snappers, ect.,)
Permitted seasonal use: ground spinners, cylindrical, square and cone fountains, California rocket shaped fountain
Prohibited use: skyrockets/bottle rockets, firecrackers, reloadable shell device/roman candles, aerials, single tube device with report
