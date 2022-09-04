The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled next week to vote on approving a decision to rescind a countywide ban on consumer fireworks.
The ban was enacted June 6, after elevated fire conditions earlier this year prompted the emergency prohibition, and was set to end effective Aug. 2.
Consumer fireworks, campfires and open fires have been prohibited in unincorporated areas of Mohave County since June 6, when the ban was applied under advice from fire agencies throughout the county, as well as from Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management Director Byron Steward. On Tuesday, the county’s governing board will vote on whether to approve rescinding that prohibition.
According to an Aug. 1 memo by Steward, the timeline was determined to coincide with the end of similar bans on land managed by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
“The recent precipitation has temporarily reduced wildfire risk within the county,” Steward said earlier this month. “The lifting of the ban will allow businesses and homeowners to burn trash and vegetative debris that have accumulated during the period of the ban, thereby alleviating potential sources of future unintentional wildfire ignitions.”
Mohave County was inundated earlier this month by heavy rainfall and flash flooding throughout regions of the county, which Steward says is now expected to precipitate vegetation throughout the remainder of this year. As that vegetation dries in the spring and summer months, it may create fuel for future wildfires next year.
According to the memo, burning that vegetation is a task that will require that businesses and homeowners receive permitting from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality or local fire districts, as needed. Steward said this week that Mohave County residents should always follow bans that are put in place by the county. But even when there are no prohibitions in effect, residents and visitors should still be cautious.
“They need to exercise care, and not have open fires or use fireworks on windy days, particularly when the National Weather Service issues a Red Flag warning,” Steward said. “Open fires and fireworks should only be used in areas cleared of vegetation, and open fires should never be left unattended. Outdoor smoking and tossing smoking materials to the ground and out of vehicles on the roadways also may cause fires, and must be avoided.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on a formal end to the ban at its Sept. 6 meeting in Kingman.
