Fireworks over Thompson Bay, food with family and friends, and a celebration of American freedom — the Fourth of July festivities of Lake Havasu City’s early days weren’t too different from what locals enjoy today.
Several Havasu pioneers recalled what Independence Day looked like way back when.
“One of my fondest memories was taking our boat out in Thompson Bay to watch the fireworks,” Dan Delasantos said. “If you didn’t have a boat, there was plenty of room along Mudshark Beach and State Beach.”
What made this tradition different from today’s Fourth of July fireworks was the fact that the “entire town owned boats,” Delasantos said, adding that it was more for the locals than it was for tourists.
Cindy Croxell also loved floating under the fireworks on her family’s boat. When they needed to cool off, they just jumped right in the water.
Floyd Hamilton would anchor in Thompson Bay directly across from The Nautical Inn
