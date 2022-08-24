Guillermina Fuentes

Guillermina Fuentes

PHOENIX — The first Arizonan ever charged with violating the state’s “ballot harvesting’’ law could end up behind bars because of a conspiracy movie and a bid by Attorney General Mark Brnovich to save his campaign for U.S. Senate, one of her lawyers is arguing.

Attorney Andy Gaona told the state Court of Appeals it was an “abuse of discretion’’ by Yuma County Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson to deny Guillermina Fuentes of San Luis more time to fight his plan to lock her up for 30 days. He pointed out even prosecutors handling the case did not oppose the extension to ensure her trial attorneys could be at the hearing and her expert witnesses could testify.

