Lake Havasu City welcomed its first baby of 2020 on Thursday afternoon.
Lacee Loudermilk and Chris Borland are the proud parents of their baby boy, named Hunter.
Hunter was born weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces, measuring 19 1/4 inches. He was born at 12:03 p.m. on January 2 at Havasu Regional Medical Center.
The new parents received a gift basket from HRMC.
