61c01e0ad154e.image.jpg

For many people fat from holiday feasting and enjoying the long weekend this New Year’s Day, a hike in the Great Outdoors might sound like a lot of work. But Arizona State Parks & Trails is once again offering an option for Lake Havasu City’s more adventurous residents and visitors.

Parks & Trails’ “First Day Hikes” program is back, joining state parks systems throughout all 50 states to encourage interest in the outdoors and a healthy start to the new year. In Arizona, 11 state parks are expected to join the effort with scheduled ranger-led hikes on New Year’s Day.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.