For many people fat from holiday feasting and enjoying the long weekend this New Year’s Day, a hike in the Great Outdoors might sound like a lot of work. But Arizona State Parks & Trails is once again offering an option for Lake Havasu City’s more adventurous residents and visitors.
Parks & Trails’ “First Day Hikes” program is back, joining state parks systems throughout all 50 states to encourage interest in the outdoors and a healthy start to the new year. In Arizona, 11 state parks are expected to join the effort with scheduled ranger-led hikes on New Year’s Day.
At Lake Havasu State Park, that hike is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. New Year’s Day, beginning at Lot 2, near the park entrance. Visitors will have an opportunity to explore scenic venues on the park’s Sunset Trail, on an excursion that will span slightly less than two miles.
Although Cattail Cove has not been listed among participants in this year’s First Day Hikes program, Buckskin Mountain State Park (in the Parker area) may offer an alternative for Havasu adventure seekers this New Year.
Buckskin Mountain State Park will offer a ranger-guided, three-mile hike along the park’s Market Trail Loop, overlooking the Colorado River. That hike is expected to begin at 9 a.m., with participants meeting at the park’s ranger station 10 minutes before departure time.
A full listing of First Day Hikes with locations, difficulty, length, terrain and tips can be found at AZStateParks.com/fdh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.