For the first time in two years, dozens of hot air balloons rose above Lake Havasu City on Friday as hundreds of vendors, spectators and eventgoers gathered before sunrise for the opening of the 2022 Lake Havasu Balloon Festival & Fair.
The event makes its return this weekend after a year’s hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. And despite predicted high winds that might otherwise have marred this weekend’s opening festivities, pilots took off as scheduled at locations throughout Lake Havasu State Park and along the Bridgewater Channel.
“Today is our best chance to launch,” said former Balloon Festival Board President Jim Day prior to the event.
Day has worked closely with organizers and volunteers to bring the festival back to Havasu, and ultimately took leadership over the event when CEO Steve Ticknor became ill this week.
”Everything’s turned out really fine, and it’s all come together pretty well,” Day said. “We ended up filling all of our volunteer slots, and we owe thanks to the community for responding.”
According to Day, about 1,300 volunteers will be on hand throughout the weekend to help with the event.
Despite successful balloon launches on Friday, however, the rest of the weekend could prove a challenge for pilots who hope to take to the skies over Havasu. The National Weather Service predicted higher windspeeds throughout Friday afternoon, with gusts as high as 18 miles per hour. On Saturday, weather officials say wind speeds could approach 18 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 28 miles per hour.
“This morning should be pretty good,” said Utah pilot Mike Bauwens on Friday, prior to the morning’s flights. “But we’re still kind of watching the weather this weekend.”
Pilot Mike Fleury, of Tucson, said the opportunity to fly over Havasu was worth the trip, in itself. Fleury was joined in his balloon by his family as they took flight over the Bridgewater Channel on Friday morning.
“This is my 11th year at this festival,” Fleury said. “I’ve been coming here since the Havasu festival began. I love flying here. The bridge, the water … I can’t get enough.”
The Balloon Festival is scheduled to continue until 3 p.m. Sunday at Lake Havasu State Park.
