Downtown Lake Havasu City welcomed artists and art lovers alike Friday night for the return of First Friday. The event is held on the first Friday of each month from September to May. The community is invited to immerse themselves in artwork from local artists and makers.

Along with featured artist Lance Gibbs was an appearance by last May’s featured artist, Alex Compomizzi. Free face painting was offered by members of the Lake Havasu High School cheerleading team. Organizations such as Havasu Area Public Art, Havasu Art Guild and Havasu Silent Witness were present to share their missions with the public.

