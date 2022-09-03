Downtown Lake Havasu City welcomed artists and art lovers alike Friday night for the return of First Friday. The event is held on the first Friday of each month from September to May. The community is invited to immerse themselves in artwork from local artists and makers.
Along with featured artist Lance Gibbs was an appearance by last May’s featured artist, Alex Compomizzi. Free face painting was offered by members of the Lake Havasu High School cheerleading team. Organizations such as Havasu Area Public Art, Havasu Art Guild and Havasu Silent Witness were present to share their missions with the public.
Lake Havasu Museum of History offered an interactive pop-up museum as part of First Friday’s opening night. Their mobile exhibit presented historical artifacts that were essential to the city’s past. Some of the items included a land surveying scope and mining tools.
Throughout the evening, attendees indulged in live music from musical artists ranging from Mudfish to Matt Farris. Catering service Stevens Tacos served street dogs, elotes and other freshly-cooked refreshments as the featured pop-up food vendor. Beertender Brad Ebert poured a number of beers from local establishments such as Mudshark Brewing Company, College Street Brewhouse and Rickety Cricket Taproom.
Over 30 artisans and makers along with more than 55 downtown merchants participated in the event’s season opener.
First Friday will be held on the first Friday of the month in Downtown Havasu from 6 to 9 p.m., unless otherwise noted. More information about their season’s schedule can be found at www.firstfridayhavasu.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.